Oswaldo Sanchez rejected to 2 clubs in LaLiga and 1 of the Premier League

In 2011, Guillermo Ochoa became the first goalkeeper to mexican in play on football Europebut everything could be different if Oswaldo Sanchez I had accepted the proposals that had when I was a figure of the soccer azteca.

The exguardameta clubs as Atlas and America he recalled in a talk a couple of years ago with JUGOtv that were two teams of LaLiga and one of the Premier League that were close to signing himhowever economic differences threw the transaction.

“I had the opportunity to go to the Getafe, Bolton and the Recreativo de Huelva, but in all the proposals they paid me half of what I earned in Mexico. It is good that we like to play but also ‘have a splash’,” he said between laughter.

Who would figure in the arc of Chivas of Guadalajara, he had a career of little more than 20 years in the League MX, also highlighting in National Team, with which he played the World cup in Germany 2006 as the undisputed starter.

FROM PLAYER TO COMMENTATOR

After retiring in 2014, wearing the t-shirt Santos Lagunathe next step for Sanchez Ibarra it was to join the ranks of Televisa Sports (today TUDN)where it is not unusual to see him as an analyst during the broadcasts of games Liga MX and Mexican.