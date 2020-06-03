Our 5 choice streaming & VOD June 3

Two series and three films are on the menu this Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it is (tentatively) on the day of our selection streaming & VOD. With, this 15 April, Steve Carell who (re)part in the conquest of the moon, an old fantasy, hollywood, Liam Hemsworth version of G. I. Joe or even an alien submarine. Our “team movie” (the one, the true one) remains committed to tell you what to think. You are still not obliged to believe them. But well-read.

1Space Force

Netflix (1 season, 10 episodes) Series of Steve Carell & Greg Daniels. With Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

What it tells

The general Naird is entrusted with the management of the new branch army of the United States of America: the… Space Force. Yes, an army in space. Seriously.

What we think

A comedy series that reminds us inevitably of the franchise Y a-t-he a cop?the political satire in premium. Because Donald Trump has certainly created their Space Force. Here it is ridiculed. And rather beautiful way.

The full review

2Hollywood

Netflix (1 season, 7 episodes) Series of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. With David Corenswet and Darren Criss.

What it tells

In the Hollywood after the Second world War, young artists are trying to register their name in the credits of the great films of Ace Studios.

What we think

Between fiction and reality, a mini-series blazing which offers an alternative reading of the history of american cinema. Nothing cutesy, but the intentions are praiseworthy.

The full review

3Underwater

VOD Thriller SF of William Eubank. With Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T. J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. Duration: 1: 35 pm.

What it tells

The survivors of a drilling station shaken by an earthquake face an additional threat, lurking in these waters inhospitable…

What we think

Effectively, but without originality, if not the plans submarines quite successful, in spite of their evident difficulty, William Eubank we redid the kickAlien. Under the water, so, this time.

The full review

4Tyler Rake

Netflix Action Film of Sam Hargrave. With Liam Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour. Duration: 1: 56.

What it tells

An ex-soldier who has nothing to lose embarks on a suicide mission: to snatch from the clutches of a drug lord bengali the son of his main rival on the “market”.

What we think

A long chase with epilepsy, where flow the litres of blood and sweat. And where we discover, by the way, the Franco-Iranian Golshifteh Farahani in a register more muscular. Perfect for fans of the pure action and lasts.

The full review

5Lady Business

VOD Comedy from Miguel Arteta. With Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne. Duration: 1 h 23.

What it tells

Two BFF (best friends in French) is fritent after you have agreed to relinquish their enterprise of cosmetic in a big machine.

What we think

Not lack laughter is the evil of the evil boss to cap off this american comedy in the screenplay cliché and predictable.

The full review