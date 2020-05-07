our choices are eclectic for a weekend confined

In the departments ” green “
“If they keep green the next three weeks, we will be able to, at the very beginning of the month of June, to consider a new step of déconfinement. With perhaps the opening of schools, cafes, restaurantsin the measure where the sanitary conditions allow. “
In the departments ” red “
“The déconfinement is possible with certain restrictions : no opening of the colleges, not of opening parks and gardens. “
Not déconfinement to Mayotte
“In Mayotte, we decided to delay the déconfinement to give us all the means to control the epidemic. “
In the Ile-de-France
“We invite the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France to limit their movement to what is strictly necessary and the whole of the population to apply even more strictly to the gestures barriers. ”
Masks
“100 million masks will be distributed the week of 11 to destination caregivers, people who are sick and fragile. “
In the long-term care facilities
Not déconfinement on may 11.
In schools
“80% to 85% of the 50 500 schools of France were declared open. It is 1 million students (about 6.7 million) which will come back with 130 000 teachers (about 380 000). Others will continue teaching at a distance. “
“In the departments, “green”, the colleges will reopen on may 18. “
In the transport
Wearing a mask will be mandatory for users 11 years and older. Any breach may be the subject of a verbalization, a fine of 135 euros.
“Access to public transport in the Ile-de-France will be booked in the peak hours to persons holding a certificate of their employer or have a compelling reason to move, that this will be a cause of health, a convening of justice or to accompany children. “
Travel
You will be able to move freely within his or her district of residence.
You can go up to 100 km (bird’s eye) if one leaves his or her district of residence, except for business reason or family compelling. It will then be necessary to fill a new certificate.
The borders remain closed until further notice. The current restrictions with european countries will remain in place until 15 June.
Places
Libraries, media libraries, and museums whose attendance does not result in large gatherings of population can reopen the permission of the prefects.
Cinemas, concert halls and festivals, and sports halls will remain closed.
For places of worship, ” we will work with leaders of religious cults to the conditions for a recovery of the religious ceremonies by the end of the month “.
Other
Opening on a case-by-case beaches, lakes and water sports centers, on the authorisation of the prefect.
The rallies will remain limited to 10 people at least until June.