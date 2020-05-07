our choices are eclectic for a weekend confined





In the departments ” green “

“If they keep green the next three weeks, we will be able to, at the very beginning of the month of June, to consider a new step of déconfinement. With perhaps the opening of schools, cafes, restaurantsin the measure where the sanitary conditions allow. “

In the departments ” red “

“The déconfinement is possible with certain restrictions : no opening of the colleges, not of opening parks and gardens. “

Not déconfinement to Mayotte

“In Mayotte, we decided to delay the déconfinement to give us all the means to control the epidemic. “

In the Ile-de-France

“We invite the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France to limit their movement to what is strictly necessary and the whole of the population to apply even more strictly to the gestures barriers. ”