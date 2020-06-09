“Our heart is a little torn” (VIDEO)

Léa Salamé and Nicolas Demorand have waited until the end of their show this Tuesday, June 9, to announce the death of Mathieu Sarda, controller at the morning of France Inter, and thus make him a poignant tribute. Before this, they had ensured that the place classic of the issuance, holding thus, in spite of all their interviews with Spike Lee, who was to preside over the jury of the Cannes film festival this year, and the leader of deputies The Republicans Damien Abad. At the end of the morning, during one moment along nearly three minutes borrowing of sadness, presenters from 7-9 France Inter, have struggled to hide their emotion, preferring to let it speak to their heart.

“The soul of this morning”

Nicolas Demorand has opened the ball : “We could not complete this 7/9 without these few words of farewell to a friend. You do not know its name, you don’t hear his voice on the radio and yet he was here, a face known to all and it was especially the soul of this morning. It was called Mathieu Sarda, he had 41 years and he left us on Sunday evening. France Inter is in shock. Our small team of 7-9 is in shock,” he introduced. “This love of the theatre and the literature preferred the scenes and the pacing of the corridors, the governance of a not-bright, the book at hand to speak to everyone, to take notes and to think of programming as possible. Yesterday for the first time we have not heard his ‘so how’s it going ?’ to six and a half hours of the morning when it

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Anne Roumanoff mocked on his skills by his daughter Mary in Who wants to be a millionaire ? : “She already uses a joker ?!”

Adorable ! When Louane, little girl, and sang… in Polish (VIDEO)

All at the Olympia (C8) : who are the guests of this great concert in solidarity ?

365 DNI (Netflix) : “I’m in shock”, “It was murky”… The 50 shades of Grey Polish divides the users

“I’m depressed”, “I cried like a madeleine”… The fans upset by the ending of 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

“data-reactid=”23″>Anne Roumanoff mocked on his skills by his daughter Mary in Who wants to be a millionaire ? : “She already uses a joker ?!”

Adorable ! When Louane, little girl, and sang… in Polish (VIDEO)

All at the Olympia (C8) : who are the guests of this great concert in solidarity ?

365 DNI (Netflix) : “I’m in shock”, “It was murky”… The 50 shades of Grey Polish divides the users

“I’m depressed”, “I cried like a madeleine”… The fans upset by the ending of 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)