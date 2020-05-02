“Our hearts are broken” : Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek stunned by the death of Cameron Boyce

People

DISAPPEARANCE – The actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in the series of Disney Channel”Jessie”, “Descendant”), died Saturday, July 6, after a health problem. He was 20 years old.

The actor Cameron Boyce, who plays the role of Carlos in the fiction of Disney Channel’s “Descendant”, died in his sleep on Saturday, July 6. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce this morning the disappearance of Cameron. He died in his sleep of an attack related to a medical condition for which he was treated,” said a spokesperson of the family to ABC News on Saturday night. “The world has lost undoubtedly one of its lights the strongest, but his spirit will continue to live on through the kindness and compassion of those he has known and loved”, he added. “We have the heart totally broken and we ask that you respect our privacy during this extremely difficult period where we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother”. Many fans of the actor shared their sadness on social networks.

Read also Death of Max Wright, the “father” of the extra-terrestrial Alf

Death of Mabô Kouyaté : a tribute to Richard Berry and Jules Sitruk to the young actor

Born on may 28, 1999 Cameron Boyce began his career at the age of 7 years as a model before being noticed in tv series and in feature films (“Mirrors”, “Buddies forever”). He turns in the following, various serials of Disney Channel and then picks up in 2011 the role of Luke Ross in the series “Jessie”. In 2015, he embodies the character of Carlos, son of Cruella, in the franchise “Down”. Related Post: Camille Cerf, "beauty is biased", balance jersey and kilos On social networks, many stars have reacted to his tragic death. This is particularly the case of the actor Adam Sandler, who had played his father two times in the “Friends forever” and its sequel, in 2010 and 2013. “Too young, too sweet, too funny. Just the nicest person, the most talenteuse and the kid the most suitable in the world. I loved this kid,” wrote the star comic. “Our hearts are broken. I think of her wonderful family, and I send my most sincere condolences.”

The same feeling of sadness on the part of Salma Hayek, she also credits these two comedies. “I had the privilege of playing the mother of Cameron in Friends forever 1 and 2 and we stayed in contact all these years”, reveals the star mexican.

“It was a boy full of spirit, talented, kind, generous, funny, a light. His joy will live in our hearts forever (…) My heart is with her adorable family.”

Rania Hoballah

On the same subject

And also