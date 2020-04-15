Our icons beauty of the 90s

If there’s a decade which continues to inspire, even today, it is the one of the 90’s. And this, be it fashion, music or even beauty. Side make-up, lipstick brick red, lip pencil in brown, gloss, or eyeshadow parma were in the wind. This is a time where we play with colours, textures and raw finishes to glitzy.

The other element that continues to seduce us, thirty years later ? Without a doubt, the hairstyles old school. Two locks in front of eyes, buttons, tails-of-horse high with a max volume, or a blow-dry, ultra-smooth and shiny… The hairstyles are many and it is the dresses accessories galore. Yes, it’s the belle époque of the bandana, the bar, the elastic colored plastic and big scrunchies in the hair.

The icons beauty of that time remain a source of inspiration. And for good reason, they represent to them only a decade to codes very specific and unique aesthetic. These women that we take for a model of beauty in the nineties were fashion models, singers in a girl band or actresses in a TV series. Check out our icons beauty of the 90’s.