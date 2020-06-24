our maintenance exceptional with Charlize Theron

Find in our issue of June 24, a meeting with the actress and producer of feminist Charlize Theron, folder “statements critical of America” with Robin DiAngelo, Bob Dylan, Judd Apatow…

Charlize Theron : “I saw ‘Portrait of a young girl in feu’four times”

In his choice of roles, and within his own production company, Charlize Theron promotes a look that is inclusive and ethics on the world, confirmed today The Old Guard on Netflix. Meeting with an actress-producer who, within the hollywood system, wants to change that.

Judd Apatow : “Trump is worse than our worst nightmares”

The five years that we were without news of the Judd Apatow film-maker. Back with The King of Staten Islandhe talks about his taste for the quest of new talent and the humor at the time of Trump. And explains why the greatest tragedies make the best comedies.

“White supremacy is at the foundation of western societies,” for the sociologist Robin DiAngelo

Researcher in multicultural education, and militant anti-racist, Robin DiAngelo published in 2018 in the United States Fragile white, essay became a best-seller in the wake of the movement Black Lives Matter. Exclusive interview.

“The Politician”, a season 2 always more political

It is the turn of the Senate of the State of New York to host the campaign Payton Hobart. With this second season, the series from Ryan Murphy reveals a series doubling policy, through its subject and those she chooses to show.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” of Bob Dylan, the other voice of the USA

After a trilogy of indispensable albums of covers, Bob Dylan look back at the sores of contemporary America, while falling, still and always, in the ancient tradition, steeped in blues, folk and of itself. The first great record released by a Nobel Prize in literature.

