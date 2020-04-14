“Our recruiter has almost fought with him”

Unlike many other clubs of the national hockey League (NHL), the Toronto Maple Leafs did not want to Nail Yakupov during the draft of 2012.

In an interview for an episode of the podcast, “Spitting Chiclets” posted online Monday, the director-general of the day, Brian Burke, has revealed that his interview with the Russian in anticipation of the auction was very wrong.

“We were not going to select it, said Burke, who spoke to fifth place this year. The interview draft was the worst ever in my life. It was provocative, obnoxious and sullen. John Lilley, our recruiter, was almost beat with him. Therefore, it was not a good interview.”

Yakupov has finally been chosen in the first rank by the Edmonton Oilers. If he had a good first season, with 17 goals and 31 points in 48 parties in 2012-2013, he has never been able to establish themselves permanently thereafter.

Thus, it has been limited to 62 successes and 136 points in 350 encounters in six campaigns with the Oilers, the Blues of St. Louis and the Colorado Avalanche. It is changing now with the SKA St. Petersburg in the kontinental hockey League (KHL).

Rielly available

On the list of Burke, it was rather the defender Morgan Rielly, who was at the top. Thus, when Yakupov, Ryan Murray, Alex Galchenyuk and Griffin Reinhart have found a taker for the first four levels, the Maple Leafs have not made prayer to select Rielly.

“He was injured the year of the draft and he has not played much. He found himself on the sidelines early in the season and didn’t return until the end of the season. I think he has played 15 games (editor’s NOTE: 23 in all with the playoffs). As a result, we’ve tripled our staff assessment. I think we had four or five recruiters who épiaient. When they returned, it was first on our list,” said Burke.

“I watched all his shifts on the ice rink this year twice. There was not that much. And the recruiters were right: this young man saw the game, he skated very well and was a good boy.”

The choice proved to be excellent, since the rear is now a very important part of the training of the Maple Leafs. Its season of 20 goals and 72 points in 2018-2019 to him had earned them the fifth spot in the count of the votes for the Norris trophy.