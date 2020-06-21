Our selection special celebration of the music video to the letter

This edition of 2020 music festival is bound to be a little bit special, and will be less noisy, with the prohibition of mass gatherings, social distancing, or the use of a mask (not going to bother to imitations of Michael Jackson). After spending a good feast of music in the house, here’s a selection of great movie music that is sure to get your living room !

The Earth

It is the most worship to contemporary music, in which he succeeded the dust of a genre that we only saw the movies a lot. The EarthDamien Chazelle, is a film that should be seen at least once in your life, or to review with great pleasure.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are excellent, dancing in the streets of a city of Los Angeles, which has never been so striking, and whose places icôniques are lifted by the beautiful colours. The fun, the pop, the light, the charm, The Earth it is a real small delight from beginning to end, with a ribbon of its ultra-efficient remains at the top of the hours, days, weeks, months after…

The young girls of Rochefort

There’s not only Hollywood that we know how to make musicals such as Jacques Demy was demonstrated in 1967 with The young girls of Rochefort. The classic among the classics, the film shows two twins born under the sign of gemini, embodied on the screen by Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac. A charming vintage is still very effective.

The Greatest Showman

This is another musical comedy of recent tops : The Greatest Showmanwith Hugh Jackman, who made a great world tour with the show based on the movie. Who has never dreamed to see the interpreter Wolverine sing and dance ? And the songs of the soundtrack are all tubes. Chills guaranteed.

Mamma Mia!

In the category of “film inspired a musical”, it is preferable that target Mamma Mia! in the disaster Cats. Because the story of this bride-to-be in search of your father, has everything to please, especially with the sound of all the tubes of the group ABBA.

Rocketman

A small biographical film in the midst of this flood of music ? It is possible, with Rocketmanavailable in VOD. Taron Egerton (Kingsman) becomes Elton John in front of the camera, and reveals a sacred voice, as well as a good collection of glasses and colorful costumes. Eye-catching, groovy, sexy.

Whiplash

We found Damien Chazelle, director of The Earthfor another movie musical, which focuses this time on learning, instead of hardcore for a young drummer. With Whiplashit is very far from the atmosphere of The Earthand suffers at the same time that miles Teller (Divergent) that is screaming for JK Simmons (special of J. Jonah Jameson in the trilogy Spider-Man Sam Raimi) . Because music, is also a lot of work…

Bohemian Rhapsody

However, another biopic, another English star, with Bohemian Rhapsodythat comes -in part – in the life of Freddy Mercury, the singer of the group Queen. The opportunity to immerse themselves in the huge pipes of the group, including a last sequence is incredible, to replicate the performance of Queen at Live Aid for a good twenty minutes of great scope. To see with the volume at maximum !

A Star Is Born

“In the shah-ha-sha-ha-low, in the sha-ha-sha-la-la-la-low” : here, you have in mind the song Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born now. Oscar for best original song in 2018, the film was widely praised, and this love story between two artists has also won the public. A small dip in the behind the scenes of the star system that is sometimes poignant, sometimes cold in the back…

The Blues Brothers

Another classic, and a great entertainment for the whole family. The story totally out of two brothers who at the release from prison of the eldest, they want to legally earn $ 5000 to save the orphanage in which he grew up. A story of the heart, of the blues, and a bunch of tubes ! The Blues Brothersthe kind of film that feel good perfect for ambiancer your music festival.

Moulin Rouge

This is the movie, because a lot of american tourists don’t know French, the phrase “do you want to sleep with me tonight ?”. Welcome to the madness Moulin Rougewhere Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor sing and dance all the night in the most prestigious cabarets of paris. The story to put a little bit of feathers and glitter on your screens and in your ears !

