our series of the week

Love in the time of social networks, the family in all its states, a young woman seeking her way… the Emotions and the feelings are in the menu of our selection of the series this week.

“To love Life” : love, while the lightness

Darby Carter is not Carrie Bradshaw… however, it is the latter that is inevitable to think of the character played by Anna Kendrick in The Love Of Lifethe series of anthology produced by the american channel HBO, which also The sex and the City, the first season of which is proposed on the OCS. The reference is implicit in the first few minutes of episode 1, which sees the young daughter of divorced parents, settling in the Big Apple, decided to bite.

Rejuvenated by a band in the early episodes, the actress speaks of a vingtenaire in search of professional achievement, and being a lover of New York city, so that at the beginning of 2010. Epaulée by the contestants, Sara (Zoe Chao), in a relationship of several years with Jim (Peter Vack), and Mallory (Sasha Presenter), Darby moves that as it may, in this decade, exciting and rough that separates adolescence from adulthood.

Definitely not realistic (one day, maybe, the heroine will awaken your hair and make up), full of clichés, which in reality served as a pretext for scenes that are very funny, which is served by a distribution that is compelling and dialogues with vitamins, The Love Of Life it is a form of entertainment, without a doubt consensual, but with a charm in the love in the time of smartphones, Instagram, and applications of dating. With the approach of the holidays, don’t need more. Audrey Fournier

“Love Life “, created by Sam Boyd. With Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Presenter (EU 2020, 10 x 35 min). Two episodes on Thursday night. The demand on OCS Go. OCS.fr

“Modern Family” is : return on success

Since 2009, the success of The Modern Family has not failed, and it is a handful of awards and an eleventh season on the american network ABC that the series created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan have greeted the April 8, in the form of a “Final” in two parts.

Tour as a “fake documentary “ (mock-documentary) reality television (with sequences of “confess” in the face of the camera), The Modern Family recounts the life often a burlesque of the members of a blended family, around the patriarch is remarried to a the pump Latinwhere the big boys, and gentle-nerds doing their best to establish their authority over their offspring (as with the seasons of the year we move from childhood to adulthood).

