Outbreak of unpaid, Markets, Disneyland, Latinos, Salma Hayek

By Jamila Arif

The household debt – A ticking time bomb

This is the avalanche of bad debts that The Wall Street Journal focused today, referring to the 100 million of outstanding debts ranging from student loans to car loans, and other forms of debt. And, since the start of the health crisis today, which has weighed on the finances of households. The number of accounts that have benefited from the relief from 1er in march it rose to $ 106 million at the end of may, which is triple the figure registered at the end of April, according to TransUnion. In the Face of a wave of layoffs unprecedented due to the sudden stop of the economy, many families are struggling to pay their bills, their mortgages and meet their monthly payments. The banks of the united states is preparing for an increase in unpaid bills, has warned of WSJ.

The markets are color

The world markets are returning to a little bit more in the Friday after a hectic week by concerns about the rising cases of coronavirus, highlights The New-York Times. The european stock markets have regained color and are growing at a rate of 1% after a day slightly positive in most of the asian equity markets. Other markets have also shown their optimism. The contracts of oil futures have also increased. The prices of Treasury bonds have suffered a slight decline. Futures indicate an opening also to Wall Street. Investors, however, remain attentive to the evolution of international tensions, particularly between the united States and China, concludes the publication.

Disneyland – employee against the re-opening July 17

A coalition of unions representing about 17,000 employees of Disneyland is urging the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to postpone the reopening of the park, taking into account that the date of 17 July, it is too early. The trade unions have expressed their concern about the Thursday, the same day that California was reported 4,084 new cases of coronavirus, or a record in a day. They also argue that the company has not responded to its requests relating to security measures, including screening tests on a regular basis. In Orange county, where Disneyland, the number of patients hospitalized because of the covid-19 has increased by 76% in the last six weeks, reports the Washington Post.

Covid-19 an alarming Increase among the Latino

Latinos ages 25 to 54 are over-represented in deaths related to or associated with the Covid-19, is at least five times more than Whites, and informs Politico. A situation that triggers anxiety from doctors and public health officials. “The doctors had never heard many patients speak Spanish in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, professor, and doctor who follows the hospitalization of the patients, latinos in the county of Durham, North Carolina. “The african-american population and Latin america are facing a triple threat “, warns the former director of the CDC, Dr. Tom Frieden. “They are more exposed to infection. They sometimes have more underlying health problems. And have less access to health care. “notes the publication.

Salma Hayek shows her white hair

After you stop pushing your roots grey, the containment of forces, the actress, “Like A Boss” comes to share a photo of “Before and After” on Instagram where she unveiled a natural-looking, mane, silver, and without makeup, in contrast with another picture with a hair color chestnut brown, reports Fox News. “In anticipation of re-growth, I finally decided to dye my roots,” explained Hayek, 53 years of age, in his legend. The star of “grown Ups” has opted for a look ultra natural from the beginning of the detention. On the 18th of February, they posted a selfie of her without makeup. One of his fans commented: “Too much Botox :(. There is No need for Salma! “emphasized the chain.