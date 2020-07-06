Outdoor cinema Sochaux

Back to search

Open-air screening of the american film, James Gunn, organized by the MJC Image from the Centre of Montbéliard and carried out by a Mobile Screen of the League of education of the CFB. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, etc Science fiction. Duration : 2h01.

Peter Quill is an adventurer hunted by all bounty hunters for having stolen a mysterious globe coveted by powerful Ronan, whose actions threaten the entire universe. When you discover the true power of this world and the threat to the galaxy, concluded a fragile alliance with four disparate aliens : Rocket, a raccoon end shooter, Groot, a humanoid similar to a tree, the enigmatic and deadly Gamora and Drax the Destroyer, who dreams only of revenge. Making a call to his cause, he convinces them to deliver a final battle as desperate as to save what can still be. Decrease MJC of Sochaux, 6 rue de la Poste in case of bad weather.