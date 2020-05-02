Output dvd / VOD : Girls of Doctor March of Greta Gerwig

The heroine of Noah Baumbach and Whit Stillman continues his work as a producer. After the very successful Ladybird (read our criticism), it finds Saoirse Ronan and entrusted him with the role of Jo, one of four daughters of doctor march in an adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott (1968) where she develops her universe girlie. After a stint in theatres in January, The girls of Doctor March comes out on VOD may 6 and in dvd the 20.

They are, therefore, four (interpreted by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh), each have their personality (with a small bonus for the teacher literary Josephine -Jo-) and live alone with their mother (Laura Dern in come back blazing for the last 5 years) in the new England of the 1860s. Their father is in the war of Secession, and it is another man, young, devilish, and charming Laurie (played by hit-boy of the moment, Timothy Chalamet) who between them in their games and in their hearts …

Built in flash-back that allows us to embrace 7 years of the life of these four girls to the characters a priori well-tempered ” for the time “, the film Greta Gerwig unfolds his universe girlie (hoop skirts, writing intimate, warm hearts) in a total respect and maybe a little boring in the text with guests fancy (Meryl Streep as aunt prude, Louis Garrel in intellectual criticism), music of Alexandre Desplats and a concern for the melodrama is enhanced by the mystery of the eternal feminine. A fresco, so, that makes a book a little out of date, written by a woman about women in the 19th century, without being able to update fully to set the time on the questions that we ask ourselves today.

The girls of doctor March, Greta gerwig, with Saoirse Ronan, Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, USA, 135 minutes, Sony pictures, the output vod may 6 and dvd the 20.

