Outputs Entertainment | Music : Soprano announces a new album, “space” for the year 2021

Soprano will take to the pitch ! The rapper from marseille has announced in social networks the output current of 2021 a new album. Higher than Everest (the name of one of their albums), “Sopra” is put in orbit for this opus. On Twitter, the former member of Psy 4 de la rime, has changed his photo with the Star-Lord, the main character of a film of Marvel’s “guardians of the galaxy,” sung in the film by Chris Pratt.

In an interview with Provence these last few days (about the new season of “The Voice Kids” aired in September, the Marseille is once again a coach with Jenifer, Patrick Fiori and Kendji Girac), the Soprano was comfortably installed… in the decoration of a space ship ! “Far from letting us down, we’ll be back even sooner with the Hunter of Stars Tour, where I provided a few surprises“, announced in his account of Instagram.

Due to the crisis linked to the sars coronavirus, the Soprano has had to be postponed and then finally cancelled their concert in the stade Velodrome planned for may 30, where he had to be accompanied by 15 000 singers.