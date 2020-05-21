Outputs – Leisure | waiting for the cinemas, movies on VOD acclaimed

When retrouvera-t-on the giant screens, the absolute black and the red chairs cinema ? “We are working to re-open in early July (…). The decision will be taken at the end of may, early June”, said yesterday Franck Riester. The minister of Culture said that it will take “meet health standards” and “flow” while pressing in on the fact that the desire of a movie was very strong. Witness the current success of the VOD, a method for renting or buying movies to the unity which, if it does not, of course, the big screen, allowing you to stay close to the news of the cinema.

Example of film on which we must run if we missed it at the cinema, The girls of doctor March. Worn by the rising generation of Hollywood, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Timothy Chalamet, this new adaptation of the work of Louisa May Alcott moves, and famous art to The will of Greta Gerwig to disrupt the narrative by multiplying the comings and goings between the two periods, the reckless youth away from the war and the transition to the active life, with vocations that thrive or, on the contrary dissipate with time, this gives an echo staff, highly contemporary in this classic of american literature.

Another possibilityJudy, available for a few days. Golden Globes to the Oscars, Renee Zellweger has won this year the majority of awards for the best actress. Deserved, the former Bridget Jones delivering a solid performance, arriving to recreate the torments of the heroine of the The wizard of Oz. Behind the camera, Rupert Goold shows a conventional, a scenario that makes toggling the tightness of the actress, capricious, torn between her desire for glory and the desire for a “normal” life that she has never known. We love the fact of situating the action in a short period of time, in the autumn of the career of Judy Garland, the choices are particularly relevant.