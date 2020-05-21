Outputs – Leisure | waiting for the cinemas, movies on VOD acclaimed

When retrouvera-t-on the giant screens, the absolute black and the red chairs cinema ? “We are working to re-open in early July (…). The decision will be taken at the end of may, early June”, said yesterday Franck Riester. The minister of Culture said that it will take “meet health standards” and “flow” while pressing in on the fact that the desire of a movie was very strong. Witness the current success of the VOD, a method for renting or buying movies to the unity which, if it does not, of course, the big screen, allowing you to stay close to the news of the cinema.
Example of film on which we must run if we missed it at the cinema, The girls of doctor March. Worn by the rising generation of Hollywood, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Timothy Chalamet, this new adaptation of the work of Louisa May Alcott moves, and famous art to The will of Greta Gerwig to disrupt the narrative by multiplying the comings and goings between the two periods, the reckless youth away from the war and the transition to the active life, with vocations that thrive or, on the contrary dissipate with time, this gives an echo staff, highly contemporary in this classic of american literature.
Another possibilityJudy, available for a few days. Golden Globes to the Oscars, Renee Zellweger has won this year the majority of awards for the best actress. Deserved, the former Bridget Jones delivering a solid performance, arriving to recreate the torments of the heroine of the The wizard of Oz. Behind the camera, Rupert Goold shows a conventional, a scenario that makes toggling the tightness of the actress, capricious, torn between her desire for glory and the desire for a “normal” life that she has never known. We love the fact of situating the action in a short period of time, in the autumn of the career of Judy Garland, the choices are particularly relevant.
“Underwater”, the fear in the ocean with Kristen Stewart
Science fiction (1 hour 35 minutes), William Eubank, with Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick.
Shot in 2017 but pushed back due to the redemption of the Fox by Disney, Underwater has thrilled the public at the beginning of the year. It is available on VOD for a few days. What is it ? A survival-horror, honest, respectful of the codes of the genre, driven by an interpretation of the most effective, with the title role in a certain Kristen Stewart. Hair platinum blonde cut it short, she is a woman of action that you feel able to take over from Sigourney Weaver in a hypothetical reboot ofAlien. Because the shadow of the film of Ridley Scott’s flat from one end to the other on this variation underwater, that between two moments of tension, and takes time to develop at a minimum its handful of characters and we use a little message in green… The creatures ready to emerge are presented as the response of the Ocean to man, guilty of being gone digging in the abyss, without respect for the nature. More than the scenario, one retains the visual appearance, William Eubank seeks to convey the darkness of the depths, with only one marker ghosting of the torches carried by six men and women of all backgrounds, who are trying to come out alive from this trap, without playing the hero. The appearances of the beast giant and his minions, viscous, though few in number, are spectacular and cause a few cold sweats, avoiding to fall into the gore.