Outputs of Recreation | video game : the rapper from marseille Jul fact the promotion of your album in Fortnite

Before returning to his fans in the Velodrome of June 26, 2021 (the concert was initially planned on the 6th of last June), Jul continues to produce for the delight of his team. For his new album titled “The machine”, the rapper from marseille achieved a mighty blow. “In addition, the team of the Planet of rap and the album Friday I wanted to do something more for the exchange. So, I have prepared maps in Fortnite in my universe“says in his account of Instagram.

This video game, one of the most important of these last five years, sometimes offers partnerships to provide a space of visibility during the holidays. “Star Wars IX” or “the Avengers : Endgame”, in particular, had promoted their movie through Fortnite with special modes. The artists are also produced in concert in the game as the american rapper Scott Travis.