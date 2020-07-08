OUTPUTS OF THE FILM AND THE BOX OFFICE OF JULY 8, 2020 [Actus Ciné]

As every Wednesday, you can find all of the new products that are arriving in theaters this July 8, 2020.

NEW MOVIES :

SIMPLY BLACK of Jean-Pascal Zadi & John Wax with Jean-Pascal Zadi & Fary

of & & LUCKY STRIKE of Yong-hoon KIM with Jeon Do-Yeon & Woo-Sung Jung

of with & SCOOBY of Tony Cervone with the voices of Kiersey Clemons & Zac Effron

of with the voices of & THE FOREST OF MY FATHER of Vero Cratzborn with Leonie Souchaud & Ludivine Sagnier

of with & MALMKROG of Cristi Puiu with Agathe Bosch & Frédéric Richard Schulz

of with & CHAINED of Yaron Shani with They Were Naim & State Of Almagor

of with & The RISE of the of Eva Riley with Frankie Box & Alfie Deegan

of with & THE SALT OF THE TEARS of Philippe Garrel with Logan Antuofermo & Oulaya Amamra

of with & PARK of Sofia Exarchou with Dimitris Kitsos & Dimitra Vlagopoulou

TIMES :

CRASH of David Cronenberg with James Spader & Holly Hunter

of with & THE SUCCESS of Stephen Frears with Terence Stamp & John Hurt

of with & THE DANCE OF DEATH of Marcel Cravenne with Erich Von Stroheim & Denise Vernac

DOCUMENTARY :

THOSE WHO SING of Jafar Panahi & Sergei Loznitsa

– Box office –

The first indicator of the success of the films in the cinema, in the first session from 9am to Ciné Cité the Forum Des Halles to Paris leaves predict a bright future for the comedy Simply Black that has taken the lead with 59 seats. In the second position is the thriller of south korea Lucky Strike that has seduced 31 of spectators. The third place is for The Forest Of My Father with 12 entries.

There is a change in the box office of the week between 1 and 7 July, but still very new. For its seventeenth week The Good Wife he claimed to be the success of this resurgence of activities with 126 691 entries this week, for a total of 507 224 entries. Only new feature on the podium Perfumes took second place with 121 018 entries in the first week. In the third place in the cartoon Before the Study Pixar makes its return on the podium of eighteen weeks after its launch, with 86 495 new entries for a total of 769 385 spectators.