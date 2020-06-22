Outputs Recreation | Carpentras : Emma Maiorana, a voice, suddenly, in The Voice ?

A sun. A nugget of gold. Emma Maiorana, 13, would do well to speak of this in the coming months.

The teenager, born in Marseille, lives in Carpentras and sings this evening in the terrace of the brewery, The shadow of the Palm trees on the occasion of the feast of music.

The girl who travels through the cities of the south of France during the last two years, has already won several first prizes in various singing competitions, and is widely followed on social networks, Facebook and Youtube. Although it has been noticed by the casting directors of the show the Voice (TF1) recently.

“I’ve always wanted to sing. From the cradle !“she said in a soft smile. “It is, without a doubt, thanks to dad… ! I’ve always heard that sings ! I had to be lulled by their songs already baby…” We can, therefore, already, to say thank you to Giuseppe, who was hatched at Emma this beautiful gift. It has to do is to go and examine in to your Youtube account and your second page of Facebook (the first has been hacked and deleted) to get a small idea. And not select the artists easier. In his repertoire of over forty songs in French, English or Italian, Emma confesses her fondness for Celine Dion, Lara Fabian, Whitney Houston, Natasha Saint-Pier, Edith Piaf or even Katy Perry, Daniel Balavoine and Freddie Mercury. It is what it is ! “I like to push the notes, to convey the emotion. And just sing…up, ” says Emma, rather reserved. And not all the medals and cups stored in the window of the hallway that will make your head spin. Emma is a very lucid and their parents to see it. “Once behind the microphone, of the other girl“said Delphine, her mother. Which, by the way, is no stranger to the small success that seems to be emerging on the horizon. “To make a surprise to my husband on the occasion of father’s day, I had posted a video of Emma, three years ago, which included the title of “it’s Not you,” Jean-Jacques Goldman… And to our surprise, it unleashed nice comments and it has made 400 000 views on Youtube…”.

His first scene from the containment

The young man then takes the game of the singing competition. The first, in August of 2018, to Carry-le-Rouet, she took “By myself” Celine Dion. She is going to finish 2nd. She gives him the following year, in the same city, same contest, and is with theAdagio Lara Fabian rose to the top of the podium and of which the video will be from 10 000 visits in Youtube. Then begins the journey of the competition. And the opportunity crosses his path, when the director of the cast of the show the Voice, being part of the jury, the signal to Carry and Mougins. “I want to do my work“she says.

Tonight, for his first scene from the confinement she sings on the terrace of Palm trees in Carpentras. A benefit that could enchant more than one in the public. Starting with his father. An ideal gift in the amount which will be played in loop in the beauty of this feast day to the dads to Giuseppe…

Click here to find the string of Emma on YouTube