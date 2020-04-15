Outputs – Recreation | Coronavirus : Lady Gaga calls for Macron to become more involved against the epidemic

Shortly before the intervention of Emmanuel Macron to the television yesterday evening, Lady Gaga has interppelé the French president on Twitter. The american artist asks for a greater involvement in the international fight against the coronavirus. First pointing out that the head of State had shown its “leadership in the fight against pandemics“in the past year, the singer then issued a demand : “We need your help in the global fight against the Covid-19 with the united Nations, the international coalition CEPI and the GAVI Alliance“has she said on the social network.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020







Lady Gaga also organizes on Saturday, April 18, a benefit concert intended to raise funds against the coronavirus, reports BFMTV. “One World: Together At Home”, the concert confined to the star, will feature musical performances by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie EIlish or even Lizzo. This charity event will be proposed by France Televisions live, Saturday April 18, on its platform France.tv 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning, and then on France 2 between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning. It will then be rebroadcast on Sunday on France 2 from 22: 45.

