Outputs to the house : it tells you more about The Traveling – News

Discover today the film gangster american The Gentlemen in the Video-on-demand, digital copy and Blu-ray player, Ultra HD 4K and DVD.

This film from Guy Ritchie starring a distribution for star including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

The film tells the story of a drug lord british wishes to withdraw from the criminal environment. When the news comes to the ears of the wrong people, they are doing everything they can in order to seize his lucrative business.

To enhance your viewing, we have unearthed a few interesting facts about this movie :

1. Hugh Grant has filmed his scenes with Charlie Hunnam in 5 days only and had to deliver more than 40 pages of dialogues during the shooting.

2. Colin Farrell, who embodies the coach of the team The Toddlers, wearing tracksuits sport tailor-made for the film of the same, that each member of the team.





A scene from the film The Traveling – VVS Films



3. All the shoes of Charlie Hunnam have been customized for the film.

4. This is Kate Beckinsale which was originally intended to be embodied Rosalind Pearson, but she eventually left the adventure within two weeks after the beginning of the shoot for personal reasons. Michelle Dockery was finally replaced.

5. Many of the monologues Michelle Dockery have been written or rewritten on the day of the shooting. She had only a few hours to memorize the changes before the shoot.

6. Working titles : Toff Guys and Bush.

7. Although this is never mentioned in the film, the fans have found an Easter Eggs revealing that the name of Fletcher, played by Hugh Grant, was Peter.

8. In the interview, Hugh Grant has entrusted to us have not met Matthew McConaughey during the filming. It is during this interview that the two men met for the first time.

9. To help him with his long shooting heavy monologues, Hugh Grant has written a leaf memory, and that he made steal into his car the day before the shooting.

10. Guy Richie is a big fan of fashion, he went shopping with Charlie Hunnam for his role and he returned to a scene of the movie just to fit the shoes Louboutin Henry Golding.

