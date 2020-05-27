Outrage after the death of George Floyd

In Minneapolis, the United States, the dissemination of a video of a Black man choked by the police in the middle of the street engenders indignation and protests.

This is a video that has gone around the world as it is appalling. We see the arrest of a Black man, George Floyd, to beg a police officer to stop him crushing the neck. Throughout the video, he said to him : “I can’t breathe” but none of the two police officers present at the scene to respond to his distress. You can see one of two police officers to support her whole body on the neck of George Floyd. There is also several passers-by to ask the officer to stop without success to make them listen to reason. George Floyd décédèra after some time in the hospital, having been rescued by an ambulance.

This death gave rise to a number of indignation across the United States, and particularly within the african-american community. This tragic story reminds unfortunately of Eric Garner in 2014, a man african-american to death after an arrest the police violent. If this case had led to the establishment of many events, it is the same for the case of George Floyd. Rallies have taken place. His last words before dying, “I can’t breathe”, became a cry of alarm for activists fighting against the racism in the United States within the movement Black Lives Matter.

George Floyd was the subject of an arrest this Monday, may 25, because he was suspected of having attempted to settle its sum with a fake ticket in a grocery store. The four police officers on the intervention have been fired the day after his death and an investigation is underway. Before the video is broadcast on the internet, the police had given a different version of the facts, evoking a “incident medical during the arrest of George Floyd. Following the release of the video, the mayor of the city of Minneapolis has stated that the methods employed by the police were, in effect, not comply with the rules.

Clashes unprecedented took place between the manifestatants of the movement Black Lives Matter and the forces of law and order in Minneapolis. Of comissariats have been damaged and cars have been damaged. Many other cities across the country have followed the movement and various protests have taken place.

The political sphere also has reacted to these facts. Joe Biden, for example, democratic candidate for the us presidential election, has expressed on Twitter and has made his support for the movement : “George Floyd deserved better, and his family deserves justice. His life was important.” we can read on his Twitter account;

George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered.I’m grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved — they must be held responsible for their egregious actions. The FBI should conduct a thorough investigation. https://t.co/n1tdiUba0x — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020









