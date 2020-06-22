Overall Goal : Unite for our Future, concert grand virtual with Shakira, Coldplay, Justin Bieber…

By

Caroline J. · Published June 22, 2020 at 10h58

· Updated on June 22, 2020 at 11: 15 am

Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens but also Charlize Theron, David Beckham or Chris Rock… all of these artists to announce their participation in the concert virtual ‘Overall Goal : Unite for our Future’. Organized by Global Citizen and the european Commission, this event, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, will follow on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

After the huge concert ‘One World : together at home‘a new virtual event world and solidarity. ‘Overall Goal : Unite for our Future‘will be live on the web, anywhere in the world, the Saturday 27 June 2020.

Designed by the international organization of advocacy Global Citizen and the European Commissionthis great concert aims to combat the disproportionate impact of the Covid-19 on disadvantaged communities. To do this, Global Citizen request the world leaders to make the tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus are available everywhere and for everyone.

For this unique event, co-hosted by the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Dwayne Johnsonseveral personalities from the world of music but also in cinema have announced their participation.

Side concerts, place to Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Also in the program ? Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi.

” The Global Citizens around the world are calling for a systemic change, a change, a bearer of justice for all people, everywhere, regardless of place of birth or the color of the skin. If we want to put an end to the COVID-19 for all, our world leaders must commit to investing the billions of dollars necessary to ensure the equitable distribution of tests, treatments and vaccines “explained Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

The presenter of the concert Dwayne Johnson continued:” I am proud to join Global Citizen and the european Commission, to animate the concert Overall Goal : Unite for Our Future. This event aims to support the international community which fights for equitable access to health care and against the injustices considerable in which our world is facing today. We are at a moment in history that calls us all and it is up to us to unite our efforts to prepare for a better future for all. “

For his part, the president of the european Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said :” The artists have the power to inspire change, by putting their talent at the service of great causes. On the occasion of the summit and the concert Overall Goal : Unite for Our Future, which will take place on the 27th of June, artists, researchers and world leaders speak with one voice, in a rare and genuine moment of global unity. They will help the world to put an end to the coronavirus, and no one is left behind. The european Union is determined to ensure equitable access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible, for all those who need it. By uniting our forces, I know that we can make the world a safer place “.

Where and when will follow the concert ‘Global Goal : Unite for Our Future’ ?

This concert ‘Overall Goal: Unite for Our Future‘will be broadcast direct and streaming on tv channels and social networks around the world. It will be released in the first the Saturday 27 June 2020 on tv channels around the world, including the Canal+ Group, ARD, and RTVE in Europe.

The concert will also be broadcast streaming on multiple global platforms, such as Apple, Plain, Roku, Insight TV, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube.

Note that this concert will take place at the end of the summit ‘Overall Goal : Unite for Our Future‘.