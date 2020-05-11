Overdose of Demi Lovato : the singer woke up

Demi Lovato is better. Hospitalized urgently on Tuesday for what is akin to a heroin overdose, the singer of 25 years has been awakened. His condition is considered “stable” by doctors, is believed to know the magazine People.

“Half woke up alongside his family would like to thank everyone for all the love, prayers and support,” confided a spokeswoman for the singer magazine Variety. “Some of the information that have been circulated are incorrect and his family respectfully requests privacy and the judgment of the speculation because health and healing are the most important things at this moment,” added the spokesperson Demi Lovato.

According to TMZthe overdose of the young woman’s arrival at the end of an evening. It is not known who alerted the rescue but the police could not talk to any guest on his arrival. Only members of his team were present at his side Tuesday noon at the time of its support by the emergency services.

A heroin overdose

The interpreter of” Echame la Culpa ” with Luis Fonsi would have made a heroin overdose, according to police quoted by the site american people TMZ. On Tuesday, a spokesman of the fire department of Los Angeles, confirmed to AFP that a young woman of 25 years had been taken from her home, an address that corresponds to that of Demi Lovato, to a hospital, but without revealing their identity or giving details about his condition.

The site TMZ, citing police sources, has reported that the actress had received the Narcan, an emergency treatment for the overdose. Related Post: Shay Mitchell Chris Pratt : flirting for dummies !

The singer, who made her debut with Disney in “Camp Rock” (alongside the Jonas Brothers) has been found in his house in the Hollywood Hills shortly before noon on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry, I’m not sober “

At 18, the young woman who suffers from various addictions made his first rehab. According to TMZ, the star had not touched alcohol, cocaine, and oxycodone (an opioid) for the past 6 years.

In early June, the performer released a song entitled “Sober” (” sobre ” in French). She apologized to her parents to have back : “Mom I’m sorry, I’m more sober/Papa, please forgive me for the alcohol poured on to the ground […] To those that I have not dropped, it is already gone/I’m sorry, I’m not sober. “

“I love so much Demi Lovato “

Numerous personalities have lent their support to Demi Lovato.

“I love so much Demi Lovato. This happens to me breaks the heart. She is a light in this world and I send all my love to her and his family, ” wrote the host star Ellen Generated.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

"My beautiful, you are strong as you have always been," wrote the singer and actress Bella Thorne, who was also a teen star of the Disney Channel series " Shake it Up ".

“Like all of you, I’m dumbfounded by the information about Half. We all love him and we must pray for it to get better. It is a fighter “was written in story Instagram Nick Jonas, who played alongside her in” Camp Rock “.