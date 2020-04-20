Overview of the relationship of Olivier Martinez with the women in his life

The French actor Olivier Martinez, known especially for his numerous appearances in the american series “Revenge”, has lived in beautiful love stories with actresses famous. Discover so, who are the women who have marked the life of this actor.

Fans of the series “Revenge” might have recognized. Since his appearance in season 3 of the series and his role in the film “Destins violated” in 2003, in which he played alongside the famous actress Angelina Jolie, Olivier Martinez, has become one of the most famous actors in the world of cinema.

But in addition to his great career as an actor, he is also known as a great seducer of womenmore specifically actresses.

Olivier Martinez arrives at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on may 25, 2017 at the Cap d’antibes, France. | Photo : Getty Images

HIS LOVE STORY WITH ACTRESS JULIETTE BINOCHE

Of all the women that Olivier Martinez is known in his intimate life, Juliette Binoche was the first woman that the media has known as her companion. It was during the shooting of the film “Hussar on the roof” released in 1995 that they met for the first time.

Unfortunately, their love story did not last long because after three years of relationship, the couple has decided to separate and build his own life apart.

Juliette Binoche attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture on January 21, 2020 in Paris, France. | Photo : Getty Images

Juliette Binoche is in effect a famous actress and very appreciated by many celebrities. It is at the age of 18, after completing her studies at the Superior Conservatory of Dramatic Art of Paris, as the actress has made her debut in the film world. Since then, she has experienced success playing in several well-known films.

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MIRA SORVINO

After his separation from French actress Juliette Binoche, Olivier Martinez, is now in a relationship with an actress and american producer, Mira Sorvino.

A beautiful actress who has no doubt put the player under its spell. Their beautiful love story that lasted three years before they decide to break in 2002.

HIS ROMANCE WITH KYLIE MINOGUE

While with his former companions, the story of love experienced by the actor lasted only three years, this time his marriage lasted for more than four years before separating.

One year after his separation with the actress, Olivier Martinez, has been a passionate relationship with the famous singer and australian actress Kylie Minogue. It was in 2007 that both have decided to end their beautiful romance.

A few years after their separation, according to information published in the newspaper the Sun, Olivier Martinez and Kylie Minogue have been seen very close to one another.

“They had the air of being in a couple (…) The two looked happy to see each other. They got a hug, and then kissed each other just before they take place…”,

has been detailed in the log.

The French actor Olivier Martinez, at the Festival of Deauville american film in France. | Photo : Getty Images

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ELSA PATAKY

Apparently, the great deceiver as he is, Olivier Martinez, has known of beautiful famous women in his love life.

A few months after her break up with the beautiful singer australian Kylie Minogue, the actor has had a brief relationship with the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

A love story that has lasted for three months between June and August 2009. After their separation, both have rebuilt their lives each and every side.

HIS LOVE STORY WITH HALLE BERRY

After his separation with the beautiful Spanish, the intimate life of Olivier Martinez remained subdued until 2012, when the media learned of his relationship with the actress and american producer Halle Berry. Once again, the love story of the actor has not lasted for more than three years.

While they were married and parents of a baby boy, Maceo, the couple decided to divorce. According to information published in the columns of the magazine of the american People, it is the star of the film “X-Men”, which was the first to ask for a divorce by using a pseudonym.

On the 27th of October 2015, one of them announced their divorce. Since then, the love life of the actor remained subdued. But like most of the men are divorced, Olivier Martinez, has probably decided to turn the page because it would have been seen with a young woman at Pacific Palisades in California in February 2016.

MICHAEL WHITE AND THE WOMEN IN HIS LIFE

In an interview with the magazine Paris Match, on the occasion of the promotion of the film “The new adventures of Aladdin”, Michel Blanc has spoken of his love life.

Currently happy with his wife, the actor has lived in beautiful love stories in the past. Then discover which are the women who have marked the life of this comedian.