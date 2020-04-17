Overwatch : Echo launched on the servers, live video

The players were waiting for it with impatience, finally here it is : Echo is available on the servers live of Overwatch. As expected, after a few weeks of tests only on computers, the 32nd Hero the game Blizzard is playable by everyone on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

For the occasion, the studio has released a small trailer summarizing the capabilities ofEchobut even the official channel, the French shared the English version of the video, a shame, because Jean-Philippe Brière chose the voice actress Françoise Cadol (Angelina Jolie, Sandra Bullock, Lara Croft of Tomb Raider, Kate Walker of Syberia or Madison Paige of Heavy Rain) to lend his voice to Echo in Overwatch. In the game also, only English voices are available, Blizzard seems to have had some problems at the last minute due to the confinement to finish the French version in time.

The players have to fully appreciate Echobecause , as indicated in Naeri on TwitterJeff Kaplan has confirmed thatit will be the last Hero launched in Overwatch until the release of its sequel, scheduled at a date still unknown. The owners of the first game will be entitled to the new Herowhich Sojournbut it will have to wait a long time before the novelty.