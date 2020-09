Owlboy was developed by Simon Andersen in 2007 when he was considering exactly how he can make a video game that can display the benefits of 2D over 3D. After much consideration over the style of the video game, he generated a tiny demonstration of the video game along with Adrian Bauer, Jonathan Geer, and alsoBlake Edwards The group had actually been interacting on an RPG job called Project Rhapsody up until after that, however Owlboy quickly captured the team’s rate of interest.

