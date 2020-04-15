Owners of clubs of Ascent MX propose ‘League Expansion’

The vote of the previous day changed, now only four teams were against giving by finished the tournament Ascent MX and maintained the position not to allow the transformation of the division: Roadrunner, Lions Black, Miners and Deer. Like the rest, Maroons she also understood the problems of the circuit and they accepted the conditions to finish as the competition today, this time in front of a notary that accompanied the conference at a distance, to certify the agreements that were reached.

The president of the Ascent MX, Enrique Bonilla, also confirmed the search for a support of 60 million pesos to be divided among the 12 teams to help in the cancellation of the tournament to wrap up the commitments remain in force. Also listened to the request made by several owners of the clubs: don’t call ‘League of Talents’ the new version of the circuit and look for closer to a ‘League Expansion’, taking as an example the League of the united States in that ‘forged’ the seven clubs that in recent years found a place in the MLS.

It is not a fact that will be adopted in these proposals, but the analysis began to not only a League limit of 23 years of age, that is to say, that is not exclusive to develop new values.

In the business model of the revamped tournament is analyzed to give each team an annual compensation that help to keep it without a format of ascent. It is estimated that the number amounted to 150 million pesos a year to distribute among all the members, money that will come out of the fine team that it is at the end of the table of percentages in Liga MX.

Between the ideas of transformation is to raise a maximum of 18 participants in the tournament, this to give you more competition, and no more, for which the annual compensation is to be given to these clubs is worth and give up for each one.

Among the amendments to the rules of the initial thought to the ‘League of Talents’ the clubs have asked that the number of over can reach six, and that they can play three or four. It is also asked to grow the amount of foreigners, to accept three to five. And to return the concept of the ‘card only’, so that they can play in the League of Development and in the Liga MX. All proposals that are in the air, analysed by the chair of the tournament.

In order to achieve the 18 is contemplated to open the possibility to teams of Liga MX to have affiliates in the contest. Although there are several teams that have already reported that they did not seek such a possibility, as Atlas, Puebla, Querétaro, Morelia and Lion. Those who are interested are America, Guadalajara, Pumas, Toluca and Blue Cross. Meanwhile, Xolos, Saints and Pachuca keep the equipment that you already have in the circuit.

