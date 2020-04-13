Owners of the Ascent MX voted for to finish the season

After our contributor and columnist in RECORD, Luis Castillo, said that the presidents of the 12 clubs that make up the Ascent MX they would have a virtual meeting with Enrique Bonilla Barrutiaon the afternoon of this Monday, it was revealed that by a vote they decided to end with the Closing 2020 in the Silver league.

Through a message shared in Twitter, Luis Castillo revealed that the majority of clubs agreed with this proposal.

“Already put on the table at the meeting of the Ascent MX the final cancellation of the tournament, in favor of this proposal were Bulls Celaya, Golden and Tampico Madero“he explained in a message.

It should be noted that this measure was decided due to that they are going to lower costs at the end of the championship and because none can ascend.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: VIDEO: PLAYER OF ALEBRIJES DONATED THEIR TENNIS COURT TO AN INDIGENT