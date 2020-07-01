Ozark : season 4 will be the last of the series of Netflix

“Ozark” has just been renewed for a season 4 by Netflix. It will be the last of the series, launched in the year 2017. It is not yet known when it will be available on the streaming platform.

The plot ofOzark

The history of theOzark focuses on Marty Byrde, a financial advisor in Chicago that the money laundering for a drug lord at the head of the second biggest cartel in Mexico. After the betrayal of his partner, Marty is forced to move to Chicago with his wife Wendy and their two children. Then, the family is in the ozark mountains, a region situated in the heart of America. But then he thought that he had escaped from their problems, Marty was found that in spite of himself in competition with a local distributor and a small band of thugs. In addition to this, you should avoid to attract the attention of an FBI agent on his way. Ozark it was created by Bill Dubuque, and Mark Williams. Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrdewhile his wife Wendy is played by Laura Linney. Their two children, Charlotte and Jonah, are interpreted by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, and Esai Morales are also part of the distribution.

Ozark season 4 will be longer than the other

In the announcement of the renewal ofOzark for a fourth and final season, Netflix has clarified that it will be longer than the other, since it will contains fourteen chapters instead of 10. If you still do not know its release date, we know that it will be available in two timesfrom the first seven episodes are going to go out on a first date before seven of the series will be distributed later. The news of the end ofOzark after only four seasons is quite surprising, since the series works well since its launch. But the series is too long regularly lose quality over time, and the writers ofOzark therefore, they have the opportunity to end the show, without having to worry about developing a story for too long.

The main actor, the showrunner of the city of Ozark to respond to the new

Jason Bateman, the protagonist ofOzarkhas reacted to the news of the renewal of the series in a press release transmitted by TVLinethe promise of ending with a bang :

The season of the length of the most important means of the most important problems for the Byrdes. I’m looking forward to finishing strong.

Chris Mundy, the showrunner ofOzark also reacted to the news :

We are very pleased that Netflix has recognized the importance of giving more time to Ozark to finish the saga of the Byrdes of the best way. It is a beautiful adventure for all of us since the beginning – in the-screen and behind-the-scenes – so that is very happy to have the chance to finish in the most satisfactory way possible.

According to these comments, the writers ofOzark you must have all the freedom to develop the story of the end of the series as they imagine. The fans must be willing to learn and eager to discover what awaits you.