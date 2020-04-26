Ozzy Osbourne has asked Jason Momoa to embody in a new clip, and he assured

Jason Momoa is Ozzy Osbourne. Or is it the reverse ? Fans of Momoa and the Prince of Darkness, are in ecstasy before the promotional clip of Osbourne for his latest album, Ordinary Man.

In the teaser video, Momoa embodies Ozzy Osbourne while he did the lip sync on the brand new song Scary Little Green Men. If you have not yet listened to the full song, I recommend it strongly.

Scroll to the bottom for the full video featuring Momoa and let us know in the comments if you think that the hollywood actor is a good Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy Osbourne has recently released his new album

The promotional clip puts Jason Momoa in the place of the Prince of Darkness

Osbourne and his team have approached Momoa since he is a true metalhead. In fact, Momoa has previously stated that Tool, Metallica, and Black Sabbath had inspired for its in-game characters, including Aquaman.

“Aquaman is pretty metal. I know that nobody thinks it, but Aquaman is metal. I’m building something of my characters from songs metal. Conan the Barbarian was inspired by Pantera, I would say that Aquaman was probably mostly constructed from Tool, and Kill ‘Em All Metallica. There are also a lot of Black Sabbath in there. “

More, Momoa was the last concert of Slayer in Los Angeles. He has sung the songs of Pantera with the superstar Philip Anselmo, and even took lessons of singing death metal.

The silhouette takes off his hood and Jason Momoa reveals his face

Momoa is the lip sync on Scary Little Green Men of Ozzy Osbourne

Momoa is a big metalhead

The last album with Osbourne was released on February 21, 2020. However, its output is slightly marred by the fact that Ozzy has cancelled his concert tour of north american in the year 2020. The Prince of Darkness, is currently struggling with his inner demons (of health problems, including Parkinson’s disease) and seeking treatment in Europe.