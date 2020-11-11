P. Diddy celebrated his 51st birthday with a mega party far from California

Due to the pandemic and new state rules, the rapper and music producer had to hold his celebration elsewhere …

Despite the pandemic, Sean ‘P. Diddy ‘Combs did not stop celebrating his 51st birthday with a party and the rapper decided to gather a group of friends and his family, in an epic party in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The star invited famous friends like Mary J. Blige, Nas, French Montana, DJ Ruckus and Draya Michele, who partied with him and were entertained by DJ MOS – with a playlist featuring songs from his friend and protected Lil ‘ Kim, according to the New York Post’s Page Six column.

According to the publication, all security measures were respected so that he, his relatives, and guests were protected.

In addition to lots of food, the party featured plenty of cocktails made with Diddy’s tequila, DeLeon, and Ciroc brand vodkas, and it also had an extravagant fireworks display.

The rapper and producer posted videos of the commemoration on his Instagram page.

Of course, some fans were offended by the party in the midst of a global health crisis, and for some, it was a lack of responsibility to meet so many people.

Combs had to make his party outside of California because the rules in that state changed due to covid-19, which prevents many people from meeting in the same place.