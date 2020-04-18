









© Photo Total Football: A game real full of nobility and emotion.

Pachuca analyzes barter with America for Renato Ibarra





After that Rubens Sambueza declared his intention of returning to the Americathe Tuzos of Pachuca analyze let free to the midfielder with the condition of having to change to Renato Ibarra, who was separated from the institution azulcrema problems extracancha.

The ecuadorian could play alongside his brother, Romario Ibarra, who is currently on loan with Pachuca since the Opening 2019 and surely could renew, for the club to have both players.

After getting to know the separation with America, Renato has remained close to his brother in Pachuca, where he has been recovering from his injury. In addition to a couple of days ago, he hinted his desire to stay in the mexican soccer; same interview in which he considered unjust criticism of his person.

For its part, Sambueza has manifested itself in various spaces of his desire to return to defend the jersey of the eagles, then that in its first stage, is to win the affection of the fans thanks to the years he was in the club, of which he was even captain, in addition to endorsed your stay with titles, as he won two titles Liga MX and two more of Champions league Concacaf.

Rubens Sambueza has commented on the directive of the Tuzos his desire to leave the institution to return to the Club America, both parties are in agreement, and his departure is imminent; Pachuca analyzes request to change to Renato Ibarra, who has already expressed his desire to play alongside his brother. pic.twitter.com/Mksk9131Zo — Transfer Liga MX. (@TransferLigaMX) April 17, 2020

