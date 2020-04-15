Pachuca and Cruz Azul, between the interested parties by Renato Ibarra

America looking to sell to Renato Ibarra at all costs. Pachuca it is a team that has interest in the player but they are not entirely convinced of made of its services by the mess legal you had with your partner last march when he was accused of family violence.

Toluca, Cruz Azul, Santos, Tigres and Xolosare other teams that have flipped to see the ecuadorian; however, the board azulcrema is ‘hopeful’ in order to accommodate from good form in the next few weeks to pass the pandemic Coronavirus.

The player of ecuador is quoted in these moments five million dollars for the high flat of the Eagles and although not closed to the idea of a loan, it is ideal to be able to permanently transfer.

“All doubt by the legal situation that crosses Renato. In this moment, he is living with his brother Romario in Pachuca and asked permission to be able to train separately at the facilities of the Pachucabut in the team Jesus Martinez are not very convinced of the operation and seem like they are going to withdraw”, confided a source close to the player.

For now, the situation facing the country and the world with the pandemic COVID-19 has ‘relaxed’ the topic of family violence that traversed the south american and the board wants to pass it to as place, considering the topic of his high salary, and that has a contract with the team until the 2023.

“Renato yes have troubles of personality and yes it is another situation that are thinking about the teams that don’t want to get in trouble and you have to go with the psychologist because he was accused of femicide and his wife retracted. But America already I wish that I could sell and also discard it after what he lived, but computers think”, he added.

