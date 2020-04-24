









© Photo Total Football: A game real full of nobility and emotion.

Pachuca bought Tecos to acquire Jürgen Damm





With a present complicated in the Tigers, Jürgen Damm he recalled his arrival to the Tuzos of Pachuca and how the institution hidalguense languages had to buy the Tecos of the UAG to be made of their services in the tournament Opening-2013.

“Pachuca is now the team best young players are pulling out, but I at that time had a lot of doubts because in Tecos played well, there were many teams that are contacting a representative, was the case of Chivas, León, Querétaro, there was like four or five teams that I had marked personally,” revealed the player in an interview ESPN.

“Morelia I called Heriberto Ramón Morales and they wanted me out there, and was of Pachuca, passed away like two or three weeks and they talked to me, told me ‘hey Pachuca is going to buy Tecos nothing more to be able to have your letter,’ because Leaño, who were the owners of the team, they were selling my more card face of what they were selling the franchise,” added Damm.

The mexican player explained that he was informed that Grupo Pachuca bought Tecos with the condition that he was included in the purchase and although, in principle, Damm she was hesitant to sign with the Tuzos, Efrain Flores who was tied to the institution convinced him.

“Tell Me how you think, there try very well to young people, have a very nice resort, give them a lot of opportunity, if you are a team with many foreigners and they don’t give you as much opportunity you can to stall and so it was, that time he negotiated with me to the sporting director Tecosthat was Carlos Briones, after I spoke with Ephraim Flowers that had to do with Grupo Pachuca, I negotiated and I went to Pachucathat was the best decision of my life,” he said.

On the 24th of march 2012 Jürgen Damm he made his debut in first division in a match between his then team Tecos UAG 🆚️ Monterrey, the mexican 🇲🇽 has played for Pachuca and is currently in Tigres UANL Has conquered 🏆🏆🏆🏆 League MX and 🏆🏆🏆 Champion of Champions pic.twitter.com/DTBa9SxBOa — Pass Gooooool ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) March 24, 2020

More news on MSN:

Vincent Janssen and 14 players over glass (Referee)