Pachuca puts a price on the America by the pass of Rubens Sambueza

As they days pass, continue to increase the speculation regarding the possibility of the midfielder argentine Rubens Sambueza you are able to return to the Americawhere the technical Miguel Herrera although he ruled out an exchange for the captain Paul Aguilarnot denied that you are interested in having him.

Therefore, by more than the Louse has signaled publicly that it has not discussed the issue with the president sporting Santiago Bathsfrom the store azulcrema they are already doing the research to see the option of a turn of the steering wheel after four years.

In that sense, the journalist of the newspaper Record, Jonatan Peñadelivered a new update of the situation, in a report for the site supporter Passion Eagle, where he explained that the current owner of your letter, Pachuca, already put the price of his pass.

According to the reporter, the Tuzos ask two million dollars by the tab of Sambu, a figure that is far removed from the intention americanism, only to pay a million of american currency to satisfy the yearning of the player.

Be expected in the next few days to see if there are new developments, since the intention of both the Louse as the footballer is a lack of managers to achieve the agreement promptly.