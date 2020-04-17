Pachuca: Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán would have tested negative and would be renegotiated to Chivas

After that the most important signing of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara for the Clausura 2020, the return of Victor “el Pocho” Guzman, fall due to a case of positive doping, the player would be very close return to activity and return to the Herd Sacred.

According to the information of Gabriel Tamayoreporter Leaders of the Flock and to The Reporter, in Pachuca ensure that the “Pocho” Guzman I would be enabled to return to play football after his sanction, and could even be considered for this tournament if it were to resume the activity after the Coronavirus.

The question now is whether Guzmán returns to Guadalajara this Closure 2020 or will have to wait until the start of the next tournament, since Henry Bonilla, president of the League MX, declared in the beginning of the case that you can apply for a permit to FIFA to make a move untimely, and that the “Pocho” can return to Chivas this same tournament.

In Tuzolandía claim to have the forgiveness of Guzman. It comes rengociación to return to Chivas.

In the same report points out that it is the desire of Victor Guzman the return to wear the t-shirt rojiblanca, and since it was separated from the team has kept training under a plan of exercises implemented for the Tuzos.

Now you just need to resume the activity in the Liga MX, to define the future of Guzmán with the Herd Sacred.







