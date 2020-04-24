Packers surprise in the draft and take a quarterback Jordan Love

With the turn N° 26 of the first round, the Green Bay Packers were Jordan Love, quarterback from the Utah State Aggies. Love was the fourth pin selected in the Draft 2020.

With the set of the Aggies, culminated the season of 2018, with 3,567 yards aerial-and 32-passes of annotation by only six interceptions, which placed the pin on the radar of viewers of the NFL.

However, those numbers contrasted dramatically with those who had in 2019, where I threw 20 passes of annotation, but also 17 interceptions, the most in the FBS last year.

Jordan Love was one of the prospects that generated opinions are more divided during the process prior to the draft. Getty Images

According to the analyst of draft ESPNTodd McShay, Love would be the quarterback with the most potential among the pins available for the 2020, although it is also widely regarded as the least polished of the prospects best qualified.

Love is joining a team led by Matt LaFleur, who seeks a successor to Aaron Rodgers. The Packers had not selected a quarterback in the priimera round since 2005 that they took Rodgers.