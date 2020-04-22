Paco Jémez: ‘My house is so small that if I invite someone I would have to leave’

Paco Jémez, exentrenador of Blue Cross, unveiled some details on how to live the quarantine in Madrid by the coronavirusand even joked about the size of your house.

“I do physical exercise in the morning and in the afternoon, which allows me to my floor. Which by the way all those who speak of the mansions of the players and such… I invite you to come to my floor, as I have to leave I to him. I say that because there is now so much ready.

“I live in a flat very avarage. That will come in and take an afternoon here with me. I play the guitar, do video conferences with the coaches of the quarry, preparing for a possible pre-season, etc, you have to try not to fall into monotony,” he said in an interview with Mark.

On the other hand, the coach of Rayo Vallecano explained how they handle players in your group during the contingency by the pandemic.

“Don’t think, possibly being a very little heavy. I called them once to see how they were, then we all connected as a group to talk that such they were mind and if they had not lost any family… And then the physical therapists and the readaptadores are more on top. I don’t want to agobiarles, the most important thing is not the football now,” he said.

