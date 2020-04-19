Paco Venegas of Tigers thinks of throwing in the towel after being goleado in the choose MX















Francisco Venegas he was self-critical after being humiliated 0-6 by Luciano Acosta on the Day 3 of the chosen MX and is willing to throw in the towel in case it is required after shown this Saturday at Atlas.

“A shame today my participationbut it is a long tournament, we have a lot of faith, if I have to give the place, I’m going to give,” he said at the end of the game FIFA 20.

Lucho gave him the encouragement to continue in the competition and urged him to lower his arms in the competition, since they can only go three matches of a tournament that will end in July, only that the cats do not know the victory.

“Nothing, very well despite the result, don’t throw in the towel, there is a long tournament, ” he said.

Newly Paco he said that he played well FIFA and highlighted its qualities to compete in the contest, but neither was among the best that are registered as representatives of each club.

“Miss Me, miss me, there I am learning but I defend it well, I have with what. Game well but I’m not good, I am for a fight in the tournament”, said this Friday in a videoconference.

