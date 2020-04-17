PALEO 2020 CANCELED – reactions of Céline Dion

Celine Dion speaks out, after the cancellation of his visit to Switzerland (reactions imaginary…).

“I knew that title my world tour, “Courage” could be the a bummer, but not at this point. “

Since the launch of his tour, Celine Dion was forced to cancel some shows in Quebec, and these last few weeks, all the dates of the USA had to be postponed.

“I was so excited to eat these Hot-Melted which all the world speaks to me. “

This is only a postponement, tour, rescheduled, reorganized, and costs, the organization of the Paleo Festival is working on a solution to make you live this concert as expected, moreover, Celine said it best :

“To all my swiss friends, as was said by Gargamel, I’ll be back ! “

You had tickets ? and why not support the Paleo Festival ?

All tickets and subscriptions purchased remain valid for the 45th edition to be held from 19 to 25 July 2021.

The organisers are currently in discussion with the artists is planned·e·s 2020, including Céline Dionto the extent possible to offer the same programming in 2021. Then, a little bit of patience and understanding in the face of this unprecedented situation.

To help the Paleo, you can simply keep your tickets and subscriptions warm until July 2021! It is thanks to you and your loyalty and continuity of Paleo can be ensured.