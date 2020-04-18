Paleo: the edition 2020 is cancelled

We expected that and we did little more than illusions, the award is now fallen: Paleo Festival will not take place this summer. It is a historic decision for the large event, which had never pressed the “pause” button since its creation in 1976.

“We had prepared a superb 45th anniversary edition of the 7 days that we were excited and proud to share with you,” notes the press release sent on Thursday April 16, 2020.

“We have worked with a lot of heart for many months and we are happy to make you discover a programming mad on a plot beautifully refurbished with new decorations and scenes.” The crisis of the Covid-19 will have been due to the great celebration of the music of the land nyonnaises. 270’000 spectators were expected. The report is announced for 2021, from 19 to 25 July.

The Festival counts on the loyalty of his audience in order to survive

The festivals have not been formally prohibited by the federal Council. But Paleo has preferred to take the lead “to ensure the safety of the public, teams, artists”. “It is a blow, this report will inevitably have heavy financial implications for the Festival”, continues the press release. Tickets and subscriptions purchased will remain valid for 2021. The fact that you cannot ask for refund in support of a cultural event: “It is thanks to you and your loyalty and continuity of Paleo can be assured.”

The programming team makes every effort to ensure that the artists planned for this summer to be part of it next year. Including Céline Dion, a headliner is announced and highly anticipated on the plain.

