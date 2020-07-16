Palmer the movie with Justin Timberlake will be the exclusive on the Apple TV+

1 hour ago

Julian Russo

React

Apple TV+ starts to make a lot of noise in the world of streaming. In fact, it is in part thanks to famous actors as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Evans… That are present in the original creations, the Apple. But also thanks to the unique large-scale productions such as Greyhound.

A new original movie coming

Apple continues to to invest heavily in its streaming offering Apple TV+. Through a press releasethe firm of Cupertino has recalled the the success The greyhound and many more productions to come The emancipation, Killers of the Flower of the Moon or The snow Blind. A new addition to the list, it Palmer with star Justin Timberlake as the lead actor.

The film is written by Cheryl Guerriero and directed by Fisher Stevens will tell the story of an old phenomenon of college football with name Eddie Palmer. Unfortunately, the man has been a sad time in his life since he was sentenced to go to jail, and returns as output in its hometown to put it in the right way. Recalling his past, he will also find old acquaintances, who have not always been very beneficial to him when he was younger.

In the casting of Palmer, in the course of being Justin Timberlake who is going to play this ex-football player, but also Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen.

By now the california firm has not yet revealed the date of availability on the Apple TV+.

