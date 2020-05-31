Pamela Anderson dézingue adaptation movie of baywatch

Difficult to dissociate Pamela Anderson d’Baywatch. In the 90s, the actress has become a planetary star thanks to his role of C. J. Parker, which she held for 5 years. The series has become a global phenomenon, and has had the right to a remake in 2017 on the big screen.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film had in its ranks, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas or Alexandra Daddario. Combining action and humor, Baywatch had also been able to count on the appearance of well known faces to fans of the series. In fact, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson have agreed to lend to the game by making caméos. If the film has been far from a flop financially, it was ultimately not really convinced the audience. Three years later, Pamela Anderson spoke about the film while she was a guest on the programme Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, on Bravo. The least we can say is that the actress has played the card of the franchise. “I did not like the film. Bad television is bad television. This is what makes its charm. Trying to make films from the series, this is simply confuse the definition of television“, she started. Pamela Anderson has subsequently developed his argument, and pointed to the realization of the feature film.

“Sixty-five million dollars can assist in the achievement of a great film. We did our series with only $ 500,000. And we all had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part of this series, learn to be creative !“, she let go. While a sequel had been raised at the output of Baywatch in the rooms, this project is, it seems, finally dropped to the water. There is no doubt that Pamela Anderson will not complain…

Aurélien Left-Handed