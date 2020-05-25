Pamela Anderson has not liked the film remake of the series and the fact to know without waffling !

Not key to its 1990’s ! Then invited, via video conference, in the american tv show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (one of the many talk shows late-night broadcast on Bravo), Pamela Anderson has not had the language in his pocket when he was back on the movie baywatch – Baywatch, a remake of the cult series that propelled her to stardom. In fact, in 2017, the Seth Gordon directed a feature-length film focusing on the fictional flagship of the 1990s, notably with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario or even Priyanka Chopra, Jonas. And even as one who has played the original and irreplaceable C. J. Parker in the tv show, she was featured in the credits of the film, Pamela Anderson stated that she had not “liked” the feature-length film released in theaters.

“That bad television is bad television”

To the question : “Did you liked the movie Baywatch ?”, the american actress replied : “I did not like it. Bad television is bad television. It is that which is charming”. Note that in the passage, Pamela Anderson judge his own series of “bad tv”. To which she then adds : “Try to make films from the series, it is simply to confuse the very definition of television. Sixty-five million dollars can assist in the achievement of a great film. We did our series with only $ 500,000. And we all had the same explosions, the same

