Pandora Released its “Most Thumbed Up Songs of the Summer 2020” Playlist

While the leading tunes of the summertime are commonly enjoyable as well as upbeat, this year s leading tunes have much more melancholy tones as well as political messages, showing just how individuals are looking to songs to deal throughout these tough times. Check out the playlist listed below.
The Bigger Picture Lil Baby
Girls in the Hood Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 & & Jason Derulo
Said Sum Moneybagg Yo
POPSTAR (accomplishment. Drake) DJ Khaled
WAP( accomplishment. Megan Thee Stallion) Cardi B
GREECE (accomplishment.Drake) & DJ Khaled
Tap In Saweetie
WHATS POPPIN (accomplishment. Da Baby, Tory Lanez & & Lil Wayne) (Remix) Jack Harlow
Otherside Of America Meek Mill
Be Like That & (accomplishment. Swae Lee & Khalid)Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid
Come & Go Juice WRLD & Marshmello
I Should Probably Go To Bed Dan + Shay
Past Life Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
SUPERSTAR (BLM REMIX) (accomplishment. Roddy Ricch) Da Baby
Worldwide Beautiful Kane Brown
& cardigan Taylor Swift
UN DIA (SOMEDAY) & J Balvin &,Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Snow On Tha Bluff J. Cole
CarameloOzuna
Life s A Mess & Juice WRLD & Halsey
On The Way( accomplishment. Mila J) Jhen & é Aiko
Summer 2020 Jhen é Aiko
Lion King On Ice J.Cole
Hard DaysBrantley Gilbert
The Adventures Of Moon Man &Slim Shady Kid Cudi &(* )( accomplishment.Eminem
For The Night & Da Lil Baby)Baby my future Pop Smoke
BLACK CEREMONYBillie Eilish
é Beyonc
Put In Work & Jacquees s Chris Brown
Nobody Love 5 Maroon
Recession Proof SPIN & TURN (accomplishment. Yo Gotti
& PARTYNEXTDOOR) Drake (accomplishment. Popcaan
Know My Rights) 6LACK Lil Baby queen of damaged hearts blackbear
NO DRIBBLE (accomplishment.
4 Stunna) Da Vegas Baby
Wishing Well WRLD Juice TROLLZ
(with Alternate Edition) 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj
How They Remember You Rascal Flatts
Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol & the 1 Esteban Gabriel
I Taylor Swift
Cry & Usher
Save Me J. Jelly Roll
The Climb Back (accomplishment. Cole
Move Ya Hips & MadeinTYO) A$ AP Nicki Minaj( accomplishment.
A Ferg
Hello da Boogie Wit) Hoodie (on behalf of UNICEF) (accomplishment. Pop Smoke
One Love, Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, 249 Raja Kumari oDope, To, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba of Dawtas, Aya, Patoranking & Amrit Kaur) Babsy, The Amplified Project & Bob Marley ña Skip Marley
Mi Ni Ozuna
Entanglements & August Alsina I Rick Ross
t Can H.E.R. Breathe.