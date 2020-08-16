Pandora Released its “Most Thumbed Up Songs of the Summer 2020” Playlist

While the leading tunes of the summertime are commonly enjoyable as well as upbeat, this year s leading tunes have much more melancholy tones as well as political messages, showing just how individuals are looking to songs to deal throughout these tough times. Check out the playlist listed below.

  • The Bigger Picture Lil Baby

  • Girls in the Hood Megan Thee Stallion

  • Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 & & Jason Derulo

  • Said Sum Moneybagg Yo

  • POPSTAR (accomplishment. Drake) DJ Khaled

  • WAP( accomplishment. Megan Thee Stallion) Cardi B

  • GREECE (accomplishment.Drake) & DJ Khaled

  • Tap In Saweetie

  • WHATS POPPIN (accomplishment. Da Baby, Tory Lanez & & Lil Wayne) (Remix) Jack Harlow

  • Otherside Of America Meek Mill

  • Be Like That & (accomplishment. Swae Lee & Khalid)Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid

  • Come & Go Juice WRLD & Marshmello

  • I Should Probably Go To Bed Dan + Shay

  • Past Life Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez

  • SUPERSTAR (BLM REMIX) (accomplishment. Roddy Ricch) Da Baby

  • Worldwide Beautiful Kane Brown

  • & cardigan Taylor Swift

  • UN DIA (SOMEDAY) & J Balvin &,Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

  • Snow On Tha Bluff J. Cole

  • CarameloOzuna

  • Life s A Mess & Juice WRLD & Halsey

  • On The Way( accomplishment. Mila J) Jhen & é Aiko

  • Summer 2020 Jhen é Aiko

  • Lion King On Ice J.Cole

  • Hard DaysBrantley Gilbert

  • The Adventures Of Moon Man &Slim Shady Kid Cudi &(* )( accomplishment.Eminem

  • For The Night & Da Lil Baby)Baby my future Pop Smoke

  • BLACK CEREMONYBillie Eilish

  • é Beyonc

  • Put In Work & Jacquees s Chris Brown

  • Nobody Love 5 Maroon

  • Recession Proof SPIN & TURN (accomplishment. Yo Gotti

  • & PARTYNEXTDOOR) Drake (accomplishment. Popcaan

  • Know My Rights) 6LACK Lil Baby queen of damaged hearts blackbear

  • NO DRIBBLE (accomplishment.

  • 4 Stunna) Da Vegas Baby

  • Wishing Well WRLD Juice TROLLZ

  • (with Alternate Edition) 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj

  • How They Remember You Rascal Flatts

  • Bajo Efecto Del Alcohol & the 1 Esteban Gabriel

  • I Taylor Swift

  • Cry & Usher

  • Save Me J. Jelly Roll

  • The Climb Back (accomplishment. Cole

  • Move Ya Hips & MadeinTYO) A$ AP Nicki Minaj( accomplishment.
    A Ferg

  • Hello da Boogie Wit) Hoodie (on behalf of UNICEF) (accomplishment. Pop Smoke

  • One Love, Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto Ja, Teeks, Natty, 249 Raja Kumari oDope, To, Mermans Mosengo, Jason Tamba of Dawtas, Aya, Patoranking & Amrit Kaur) Babsy, The Amplified Project & Bob Marley ña Skip Marley

  • Mi Ni Ozuna

  • Entanglements & August Alsina I Rick Ross

  • t Can H.E.R. Breathe.

