Paola Locatelli becomes an ambassador of your favorite brands !

In your account of Instagram, Paola Locatelli, the protégé Rihanna announced that she had become an ambassador of your favorite brands !

This Friday, June 12, Paola Locatelli has shared two photos on his account of Instagram. The protégé Rihanna has announced a very great news for their fans.

In fact, she took the pose in the streets of Paris, with a first time the bananas in hand. But this is not all. In your second photo, Paola Locatelli is shown with a bottle of shampoo garnier in the hand.

In the title of your photos of Instagram, Paola Locatelli said : “Hello hello to all!! After several collaborations with Garnier, I am very happy to announce that the project that we are preparing for months together “ .

The influenceuse has also added : “I am your new ambassador for the year 2020 !! One of my dreams a reality !! I use this amazing the brand already that my minor child” .

She has also revealed : “She has much helped me accept my hair. And my curls natural. It is a the brand that I like compared to that,” .

The protected Rihanna collaborates with Garnier

Paola Locatelli, has explained : “She has really permitted some sort of confidence in my hair. At this moment, jsuis IN loooove of the range hairfood. I’m going to talk very often,” .

Finally, the youtubeuse concluded : “But this is my favorite. Full of surprises occur, the adventure begins NOW!!! “ . With your photos, the beautiful brunette has also collected more than 205 000 “likes” in just a couple of hours of their fans.

In your photos, these have not failed to congratulate the young woman. I must say it seems very happy that she was able to to realize his dream to his young age. The beautiful brunette led to the successes.

Under his photo, his fans have written : “That’s why you’re always the banana. “”Congratulations Paola you deserve it ! “, “Congratulations ! The range hairfood is super great! “, but also” Best brand for curly hair” .

