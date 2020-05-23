Paola Locatelli is addicted to the make up of Rihanna !

On his account Instagram, the lovely Paola Locatelli just has to prove that she was addicted to the make up of Rihanna even early in the morning

Between Paola Locatelli, and Rihanna, this is a great love story. Eh it seems not to be ready to stop when we see at what point the young woman appreciates the make-up brand of the star.

In effect, the ex of Chris Brown has allowed the belle to explode on the social networks. The two met several months ago during a conference Fenty Beauty.

Paola Locatelli, who was to know on this subject: ” We had talked and took a picture togetherand then I had posted the photo on Insta. She had likée, and had subscribed to my account a few days after “ .

Before adding: ” She told me that I was pretty, I told her that she smelled good. She gave me praise for what I did, and I’ve been praised for its make-up brand [Fenty Beauty, NDLR]. I was not expecting at all to what she recognizes me, I was expecting everything except that. “

In short, a gathering that has created a beautiful love story between them. Eh if, in addition, Paola Locatelli does not cease to makeup with the mark of the starthis story may last a very long time.

Paola Locatelli, still hooked to the brand of Rihanna

Because, yes, all the girls are crazy about branded products Fenty Beauty. When in addition to this, it is the brand of the one you blew up, it makes even more love.

As you can see above, this is precisely the case of Paola Locatelli. It, posting a video in his story Insta where she is know she still uses the products of the ” Huey “. And this, even very early in the morning.

A make-up making it very beautiful. Although his fans will probably show agreement to say that it is already, with or without. In spite of everything, to recognise that this puts even more value.

There is no doubt that the star of the song is going to agree with us. Moreover, it has without doubt seen the story of Paola Locatelli, and has him send a message for him to make a few compliments.

Tags : Fenty Beauty – make-up – mce – Paola Locatelli – Paola Locatelli, fenty beauty – Paola Locatelli, Fenty Beauty Rihanna – Paola Locatelli Instagram – Paola Locatelli make-up – Paola Locatelli Rihanna – Rihanna – Rihanna Fenty Beauty