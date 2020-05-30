Paola Locatelli validates the message of Rihanna on George Floyd !

After the death of George Floyd, several celebrities have responded. Rihanna has passed a message is fully validated by Paola Locatelli.

George Floyd died in cruel ways. His death was to react, several figures such as Rihanna. Also, Paola Locatelli has even validated his message on Instagram. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

His name will remain etched in the memories. George Floyd has been the victim of police violence. The reason for this ? His skin color !

The situation repeats itself in the United States. But this timethe people intend to express all his anger ! Many are those who have thus manifested in the streets of Minneapolis.

And not only that ! The americans even came in front of the White House ! No human deserves such a treatment !

The video of George Floyd has shocked the world ! This african-American was killed by a police officer. So that he could not breathe, he repeated several times : ” I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop… “

But the police have feigned ignorance. The man in question has, therefore, been suffocated with his knee on the neck of his victim. The stars, therefore, have not hesitated to expressed their sadness. Thus, it is the case of Rihanna.

Paola Locatelli, totally upset

Moreover, its lengthy message posted on Instagram, has been validated by Paola Locatelli. The pretty brunette has therefore shared in his story :

“In recent days, the magnitude of the anger and the sadness I felt was for the less overwhelming ! Look at my people being assassinated and lynched, day after day, makes me a lot of trouble ! “

“So I decided to stay away from social networks. Just to avoid hearing again the agony in the voice of George Floyd. Who beseeches again and again in his life !!! “

“The look of satisfaction and joy on the face Derek Chauvin : this murderer, thug… Pig, tramp, haunting me !! “

Like Rihanna, Paola Locatelli is still in shock. ” The lives of black account “says it on his profile. It was too much for her ! It is time that things are changing finally !

Paola Locatelli took so advantage of to share a petition against a proposed French law… Designed so as to prevent the dissemination of images of police violence.

Tags : George Floyd George Floyd 2020 – George Floyd died – George Floyd police – George Floyd rihanna – Paola Locatelli – Paola Locatelli insta