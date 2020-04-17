Related Video you might be interested in:



The goal impossible of Jared and the request of the italians

Jared Borgetti scored one of the best goals in the history of the World cups. On that occasion, during the game in the World cup Korea-Japan 2002, the attacker won the center-to-Paolo Maldini, who was in charge of marking time. That moment marked the career of the mexican for good.











Jared Borgetti in the match against Italy in Korea-Japan 2002 (Reuters)





However, it seems that the wound is still not healthy for the italians, since Borgetti confessed to a small but curious anecdote. In a game of legends, Alessandro Del Piero and Jared talked about the party.

That day, Piero and I both remember our goals in the Mexico vs Italy 2002, but I think that Maldini never exceeded that, I won the header, I still looks ugly. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4NY8pMBrQF — Jared Borgetti (@borgetti58) April 16, 2020

In your Twitter the exlagunero mentioned that Paolo Maldini “never outgrew that I won the header, I still looks ugly“then accompany your message with a photo where the Italian look at him with a face of disapproval.

It was the 34th minute of the encounter between the Selection of Italy and the Tri of the Group G of the World Cup 2002. The mexicans remained in the possession of the ball for quite a while, until the ball fell at the feet of Cuauhtemoc Blanco and launched a pass to be correct at the space where Jared made the point. With a little movement of the orthodox of the neck, the Desert fox got an accurate stroke of the head and began to Mexico with the advantage.

However, the final minutes of the encounter, specifically the 85′, Alessandro del Piero put the same markers. Despite the draw, on that occasion, the mexican national team advanced to the final round to face the always rival the united States.

