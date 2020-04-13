Paolo Maldini spoke after recovering from the coronavirus: “it Is hard to get back to the 52-year-old”

Paolo Maldini, who has defended the t-shirt AC Milan during the 24 years in his time as a professional (1985-2009) and it is an emblem of the club, had several days in quarantine and he began to show symptoms related to the coronavirus. The winner of 26 titles –prominent among which is seven Scudettos and five Champions League– currently serves as Director of Strategy and Sports Development in the institution of the north of Italy.