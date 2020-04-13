Paolo Maldini spoke after recovering from the coronavirus: “it Is hard to get back to the 52-year-old”

Paolo Maldini it is one of the patients recovered from the pandemic of the coronavirus. Stayed at his house to continue with the social isolation and preventive, the former side of the Italian national team spoke of the difficult time you are going through.
“It is hard to go back to start, today I tried to do some exercises in the gym and after 10 minutes he was dead. And not by having 52 years”, said the manager of Milan in dialogue with Sky Sport.
Paolo Maldini, who has defended the t-shirt AC Milan during the 24 years in his time as a professional (1985-2009) and it is an emblem of the club, had several days in quarantine and he began to show symptoms related to the coronavirus. The winner of 26 titles –prominent among which is seven Scudettos and five Champions League– currently serves as Director of Strategy and Sports Development in the institution of the north of Italy.
After carried out studies that gave a positive result, the former ombudsman met with the period of rehabilitation and he returned to tests after two weeks; and on the second occasion, the doctors informed him that he was already recovered.
The last test of swabs gave negative, but his physical condition continues weakened. “It is hard to get back to the 52-year-old”, he insisted.
Italy announced last Sunday that were recorded 431 new dead by COVID-19, what that meant the balance lowest since march 19, for more than three weeks.
This is the first time since that date that the number of fatalities dropped below 500 deaths per day. Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, just behind United Stateswith a trail of dead that exceeds 22,000, according to official data.
For the ninth consecutive day, the number of patients in intensive care has fallen, with 3.343 beds occupied by these patients seriously affected by the coronavirus.
This control of the propagation is very sensitive in Lombardywith more than half of the deaths of the peninsula. Their authorities have been posted 111 dead in the last 24 hours.